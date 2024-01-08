Buhari’s Ex-minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq Arrives EFCC Headquarters

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News gathered that the former minister arrived at the EFCC head office at about 10 am on Monday to meet with interrogators over alleged corruption during her tenure in office.

The former minister, who came alongside her lawyer, is set to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the Commission is investigating.

Umar-Farouq is under an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.

Recall that the former minister had earlier officially written to the EFCC seeking an extension of the deadline to meet with EFCC interrogators over an ongoing probe citing health challenges.

However, the EFCC rejected her request to postpone her interrogation for three weeks and asked her to report to its Abuja headquarters before its team within three days for interrogation.

Following her arrival at the EFCC headquarters, the former minister, in a post via her official X handle on Monday, disclosed her presence at the anti-graft agency head office.

She wrote: “I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating.”

