Betta Edu: There Is A Growing Cabal In The Presidency, Tinubu Must Act Fast – Ali Ndume Warns

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has warned that there is a growing cabal within the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ndume raised the alarm on Monday when he commended President Tinubu for suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over the allegations of financial mismanagement against her.

The Borno South Senator, however, alleged that Edu is not working alone, but is in connivance with certain powerful individuals who have since formed a cartel in the Tinubu Presidency.

He added that Tinubu must act swiftly to dismantle them so the said cabal does not pull down his administration.

Senator Ndume, who made the revelation in a phone chat with Tribune, however, commended Tinubu for the boldness to suspend Edu, saying said the removal of the minister would send a strong signal to other ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet that their principal would not tolerate corruption.

He added that the President, by his singular action, has also gained the trust of Nigerians, who will now begin to take his administration seriously.

He said, “What President Tinubu has done is very timely. The suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is a welcome development. It will allow the relevant agencies to conduct a proper investigation.

“Some people in the same position Tinubu is in would not have acted. But as the leader in charge, he acted swiftly, and the minister has been suspended. We should commend the president. This is something Nigerians should commend.

“But the president should not stop there. There is an emerging political cartel within the corridors of power. The president must not act swiftly and dismantle the cartel.

“If they’re not stopped, they’ll be stronger and worse than the cabal. The president must not allow that to happen. I don’t think what the minister did was an isolated case. I don’t think she acted alone.

“The President needs to look deep and flush out those involved in mismanaging the funds meant for humanitarian assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re hopeful that the President will take more decisive actions in the future.”