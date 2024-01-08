Gov Yahaya Bello Sacks 3 First Class Traditional Rulers In Kogi, Banishes Them To Niger State

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in a sweeping move, has deposed the Ohimege Igu, the paramount ruler of Koton Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, along with two other first-class chiefs.

The deposed traditional rulers were also banished to Niger State.

The Governor also said His Royal Highness, Boniface Musa, the ONU-IFE in Omala Local Government, is to be suspended, indefinitely.

According to Bello, his decision to sack the traditional rulers is in line with the Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, Rules and Regulations, and follows due process.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe, who is also the Chairman, Lokoja/ Kogi Local Government Area Traditional Council is hereby removed and to be deposed to, Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State,” he said.

He also added that “His Royal Highness, Sam Bola Ojoa, the Olu Magongo of Magongo, is removed and to be deposed to Salka, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.”

“His Royal Highness, Samuel Adayi Onimisi, the Obobanyi of Emani, is removed and to be deposed to Doko, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.”

The Governor made the disclosure at a media briefing after the State Executive Council meeting in Lokoja.

On the deposition of Onimisi, Governor Bello said the title “OBOBANYI OF IHIMA”, which reads on the promotion letter, upgrading the stool to first-class status, “was done without cognisance to the fact that the title; “OBOBANYI OF IHIMA” is a subject of litigation and the court of law is yet to arrive at the possible final decision, as such, the Government have however received several petitions, calling attention to the need to revert and maintain status quo, until the court of law decides.”

“To this end, the stool is hereby reverted to “OBOBANYI OF EMANI” as the present occupant remains deposed.” he also said.

Fresh Appointments

On the following stools, after due intervention by the Government to resolve the lingering controversies that have characterised the selection process, the Government hereby, come up with the following appointments of the next occupants.

That: “Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Anaje, who is the OHI OF OKENWE, is herby appointed as the OHINOYI OF EBIRALAND. as well as Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir is hereby appointed as the MAIGARI OF LOKOJA.and Alhaji Dauda Isah, is hereby appointed as the MAIYAKI OF KUPA.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Mallam Saidu Akawo Salihu was also appointed as the OHIMEGE-IGU KOTON- and he his to be turban immediately.”