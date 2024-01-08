Supreme Court Passes Judgement On Alia’s Election As Benue Governor

An appeal against the emergence of Hyacinth Alia as Benue State Governor has been denied by the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court’s judgement comes following the withdrawal of an appeal by the attorney to Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It could be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Alia as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in Benue State.

Uba, however, was aggrieved with the declaration and approached the court to contest the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

This news platform reports that after INEC’s declaration earlier, Alia’s victory was further affirmed by the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Since the petition dealt with matters before elections, the court had declared that it lacked jurisdiction to consider it.

The Court of Appeal ruled that Uba should have pursued legal action regarding the alleged forgery against Sam Ode, the deputy governor at the high court.

It also held that Uba failed to prove allegations of forgery against Ode beyond a reasonable doubt.