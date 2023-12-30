Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 30th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 30th, December 2023.

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has asked the federal government to build hospitals and schools for bandits as a means of improving their livelihood.

Gumi, who said the government was adopting old-fashioned ways to fight the insecurity in the country, urged the government to negotiate with bandits and help them have a future by providing them with necessary amenities.

The renowned cleric claimed that spending large sums of money purchasing weapons to combat insurgency is outdated.

Naija News understands that Gumi stated this during a recent interview on Trust TV, where he emphasized the importance of the government focusing on non-kinetic strategies to address the issue of insecurity.

The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the 2024 appropriation bill estimated at N395.257 billion into law.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers passed the appropriation bill into law during the plenary session on Friday, two days after the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The lawmakers passed the budget into law following the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, presented by its Chairman, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi.

The Assembly, however, reviewed the N385 billion budget presented by the governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, upward by over N10.734 billion.

Former Member, Federal House of Representatives, Patrick Obahiagbon, has opened up on the reason he has been absent from Nigeria’s political space in recent years.

The politician cited two reasons for his hibernation.

He explained that his observation during the previous government administration led by Muhammadu Buhari made him disengage from the political field.

Obahiagbon stated this during an interview on Channels TV on Friday.

South West Governors’ Forums, on Thursday, concluded to set up a joint committee to collaborate with the family of Rotimi Akeredolu to give the late Governor of Ondo State a befitting burial.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated this during a condolence visit to the home of Akeredolu in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Governor Abiodun went alongside his counterparts from Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji while Governor Seyi Makinde was represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Abiodun described the deceased as a very dependable, reliable, predictable, consistent person, who never hesitated at any point in time to say exactly how he felt on any issue no matter how controversial.

Four Southwest Governors of Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos State have converged in Oyo State to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News understands that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is being represented by his deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal to receive the four southwest governors.

The governors converged at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, to make a general condolence visit to the family of the late Akeredolu at his Jericho private residence in Ibadan.

At the time of filing this report the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is yet to arrive.

Amnesty International (AI), has slammed the President Bola Tinubu led government over the recent attacks that led to the death of over 190 residents of Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

In a tweet on Friday, the right group disclosed that it has received disturbing reports of increasing tension and fear of fresh attack across communities in Bokkos local government.

The group lamented that the security measures put in place by the Nigerian authorities to quell the violence and tension in the aftermath of the Plateau attack are not working.

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Namibia, Onoh Lilian, has lodged a libel suit at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

In the court documents, Onoh accused Onyeama of using a New York-based online newspaper to defame her character.

The counsel to Onoh, Steven Thornton, said the online newspaper, in April, published an article saying the Nigerian Government sacked Onoh on account of misappropriation of N50 million.

Ondo South Senator, Jimoh Ibrahim has declared that the death of Rotimi Akeredolu is not painful because he is sure the former Ondo State Governor is in heaven.

According to Ibrahim, it is normal to cry when one loses a loved one, but the assurance that Akeredolu lived a good life and made an impact during his lifetime should be a consolation.

He added that death only becomes painful if one is not sure if one’s relation is going to heaven.

The Senator made the submission on Friday when he paid a condolence visit to Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of the deceased, and the family at their Ibadan residence.

Accompanied by his wife, Dupe and son, Seun, Senator Ibrahim, during the condolence visit, recalled the roles played by Akeredolu during his lifetime, which he said would make the former Governor unforgettable.

The Federal Government has released a list of motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy a 50% slash in transportation costs to return to their various locations after the festive season.

Naija News reports that Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, made this known on Friday, in a post via X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote: “FG lists more motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy 50% rebate on transport fare for return trips during the festive season.”

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State with immediate effect.

The IGP gave the directive on Friday after arriving in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to meet with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other stakeholders over the recent attack on some communities in the state.

Naija News recalls bandits attacked Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and parts of Mangu, resulting in the loss of over 190 lives while many others were displaced.

IGP Egbetokun also ordered the deployment of tactical teams, and equipment to address the situation and prevent further attacks.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.