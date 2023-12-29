Why Rotimi Akeredolu’s Death Is Not Painful – Jimoh Ibrahim

Ondo South Senator, Jimoh Ibrahim has declared that the death of Rotimi Akeredolu is not painful because he is sure the former Ondo State Governor is in heaven.

According to Ibrahim, it is normal to cry when one loses a loved one, but the assurance that Akeredolu lived a good life and made an impact during his lifetime should be a consolation.

He added that death only becomes painful if one is not sure if one’s relation is going to heaven.

The Senator made the submission on Friday when he paid a condolence visit to Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of the deceased, and the family at their Ibadan residence.

Accompanied by his wife, Dupe and son, Seun, Senator Ibrahim, during the condolence visit, recalled the roles played by Akeredolu during his lifetime, which he said would make the former Governor unforgettable.

He also prayed that God would grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He said: “It is normal for us to cry when we lose our loved ones, but Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ‘s death is not painful.

“Death is only painful when you are not sure of heaven. So, Aketi’s death is not painful because he’ll surely make heaven.

“Let us console ourselves by his dealings and relationship with people, both the high and lowly in the country.

“As the governor of Ondo State his programmes were people-oriented and related with everyone

“As a Senior Advocate, he fought for people’s rights pro bono and pressured all governments at the center to ensure Nigeria is governed on the platform of true federalism.

“No doubt, we will miss him a great deal for a long time to come.”