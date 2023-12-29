Massacre: IGP Orders Relocation Of AIG Zone 4 To Plateau State

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State with immediate effect.

The IGP gave the directive on Friday after arriving in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to meet with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other stakeholders over the recent attack on some communities in the state.

Naija News recalls bandits attacked Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and parts of Mangu, resulting in the loss of over 190 lives while many others were displaced.

IGP Egbetokun also ordered the deployment of tactical teams, and equipment to address the situation and prevent further attacks.

Plateau Massacre: Security Agents Arresting Victims Instead Of Culprits – Senator Fumes

Senator Simon Mwadkwon has berated security operatives over their failure to apprehend the perpetrators of the recent attacks in some communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve, which resulted in the deaths of many.

He lamented that before the attacks occurred, information was circulated to security agencies, but they refused to take action.

Speaking to newsmen at his residence in Jos on the ugly development, the former Senate Minority Leader argued that adequate security measures would have averted the carnage visited on members of the communities.

He expressed concern over the arrest of some of the locals, adding that instead of apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous act, security operatives chose to arrest the innocent locals who were protecting themselves.