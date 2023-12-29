Plateau Massacre: Security Agents Arresting Victims Instead Of Culprits – Senator Fumes

Senator Simon Mwadkwon has berated security operatives over their failure to apprehend the perpetrators of the recent attacks in some communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve, which resulted in the deaths of many.

He lamented that before the attacks occurred, information was circulated to security agencies, but they refused to take action.

Speaking to newsmen at his residence in Jos on the ugly development, the former Senate Minority Leader argued that adequate security measures would have averted the carnage visited on members of the communities.

He expressed concern over the arrest of some of the locals, adding that instead of apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous act, security operatives chose to arrest the innocent locals who were protecting themselves.

According to him, “Our pain is that before these attacks, intelligence was circulated to virtually all security agencies with access to information, predicting that this attack was going to happen.

“People were to be killed. But I’m sure, very sure, pretty sure that no proactive action was taken. And that is why the attack was able to take place, leading to the loss of lives and property.

“The aggrieved persons are the ones that have been arrested by the security agents leaving the culprits.”

He called on the federal government to muster the political will and bring an end to the wanton killings in Plateau State in particular and Nigeria at large by ensuring that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are arrested and prosecuted in accordance.

“Why these attacks have continued unabated is because the perpetrators always go free. Nobody has ever been arrested and dealt with in accordance with our laws to serve as a deterrent to others and that is why they are emboldened.

“I don’t want to believe that these people are ghosts. They are human beings and must be arrested and made to pay for their crimes. These killings must not be allowed to continue anymore. People must be made to account for the atrocities they have committed,” he added.