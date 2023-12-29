Southwest Govs Plan Joint Committee For Akeredolu’s Burial

South West Governors’ Forums, on Thursday, concluded to set up a joint committee to collaborate with the family of Rotimi Akeredolu to give the late Governor of Ondo State a befitting burial.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated this during a condolence visit to the home of Akeredolu in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Governor Abiodun went alongside his counterparts from Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji while Governor Seyi Makinde was represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Abiodun described the deceased as a very dependable, reliable, predictable, consistent person, who never hesitated at any point in time to say exactly how he felt on any issue no matter how controversial.

Abiodun said the late Akeredolu was a fearless and courageous man who advocated and championed the course of a southern presidency and worked towards its success.

He said, “He will call a spade a spade. He played a key role in the birth or rebirth of the Southern Governors’ Forum, which he was the chairman until he passed away.

“The Southern Governors’ Forum took that position (on Southern presidency), led by him. He was a leader to all of us who gathered here today. He will be sorely missed.

“We commiserate with you. We humbly request that you consider this as a joint responsibility of all of us. We will want to be a part of whatever plans the family will be implementing towards sending him forth.

“We will like to put a committee together that will have representatives from each of our states to work alongside the Ondo State government and the family in ensuring that we give our leader, a befitting burial.”

Governor Abiodun, in an interview later, said that the visit by the governors was to identify with the Akeredolus in this trying moment.

Abiodun said, “We are here on behalf of our families, the entire government and people of our various south western states to commiserate with the family and people of Ondo State. Our prayer is that the Almighty God will forgive all his sins and grant the repose of his soul.

“We also pray that God will grant his wife, children, his family members, and the people of Ondo State the heart to bear this very bad, shocking and painful exit.”