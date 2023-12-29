Ondo Assembly Passes 2024 Budget Into Law

The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the 2024 appropriation bill estimated at N395.257 billion into law.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers passed the appropriation bill into law during the plenary session on Friday, two days after the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The lawmakers passed the budget into law following the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, presented by its Chairman, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi.

The Assembly, however, reviewed the N385 billion budget presented by the governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, upward by over N10.734 billion.

Speaking during the passing of the bill, Ogunmolasuyi explained that the estimate passed by the assembly was higher than what the governor presented by over N10.734 billion.

He said, “The committee, after an interface with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the defence of their respective estimates, amended the original bill and recommended N395 billion.

“The state government should take necessary steps to ensure that internally generated revenue is sustained and improved and that the budget meets the needs of Ondo State.

“The Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget and Ministry of Finance in conjunction with the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service ( ODIRS), should ensure that they boost the revenue of the state with details of extant laws.”

The Speaker of the House, Hon Olamide Oladiji, while speaking on the bill, said the bill if signed into law would help to facilitate development and growth in the state.

Oladiji stated that the bill when signed into law, the governor would be well equipped to serve the people of the state and deliver dividends of democracy.

He commended the committee for its promptness and timeliness as regards the bill and extended appreciation to the state Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget for a job well done.

The House of Assembly also passed the 2024 N6 billion appropriation bill for the services of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS).

The 2024 ODIRS Appropriation Bill has N5,468 billion for the recurrent expenditure with N855,45 billion as the capital expenditure.

Earlier, the lawmakers observed a minute silence as a mark of honour for the departed soul of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who died last Wednesday.