Four South-West Governors Pay Condolence Visit To Akeredolu’s Family

Four Southwest Governors of Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos State have converged in Oyo State to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News understands that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is being represented by his deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal to receive the four southwest governors.

The governors converged at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, to make a general condolence visit to the family of the late Akeredolu at his Jericho private residence in Ibadan.

At the time of filing this report the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is yet to arrive.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Ondo State Government in a statement released through the state information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, revealed that Akeredolu died of prostate cancer.

She said Governor Akeredolu died while receiving medical treatment in Germany after complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

Following the death of Akeredolu, the deputy governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as Governor.