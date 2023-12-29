Plateau Massacre: ‘Your Security Measures Are Not Working’ – Amnesty International Slams FG, Army

Amnesty International (AI), has slammed the President Bola Tinubu led government over the recent attacks that led to the death of over 190 residents of Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

In a tweet on Friday, the right group disclosed that it has received disturbing reports of increasing tension and fear of fresh attack across communities in Bokkos local government.

The group lamented that the security measures put in place by the Nigerian authorities to quell the violence and tension in the aftermath of the Plateau attack are not working.

“Whatever security measures put in place by the Nigerian authorities to end the violence in #Plateau state are not working, as Amnesty International receives disturbing reports of increasing tension and fear of fresh attacks across communities in Bokkos LGA,” a post by Amnesty International read.

Naija News had in an earlier report detailed that Intels suggests that terrorists are planning fresh attacks on a community in Plateau State on Friday (today), barely four days after they killed 195 persons in 17 communities across the state.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Stanley Kavwam, disclosed this in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday.

According to him, the perpetrators sent a letter to the Pushit community in the Mangu Local Government Area.

Some residents in the community who spoke to The Punch lamented that the attackers told them in the letter that they would run on the streets with Christmas chicken and rice in their hands.

According to them, since the information of the impending attack spread, the residents no longer sleep at night.

One of the villagers, Joshua Bukat, said, “Here in the village, we have been living in fear since the news spread that terrorists are planning to launch a fresh attack in our community. From the letter, the terrorists said we would be running in the street with chicken and Christmas rice in our hands.

“As a matter of fact, we hardly sleep because we don’t know when they will come. This is not the first time they would send such letters of their plans to attack, and on several occasions, they had carried out their threat. So, please help us to tell the government and the security agents to come to our rescue. They should act quickly to save lives and not take the threat for granted.”