2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 20 Fixtures, Kick-Off

The first phase of the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign will end with matchday 20 across England this weekend through New Year’s Day.

The matchday 20 Premier League festive season fixtures will commence at Kenilworth Road between Chelsea and struggling Luton Town at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 30.

After the weekend opener, there will be four Premier League games that will go down simultaneously at 4 p.m. on Saturday including Manchester City vs Sheffield United clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The last game on Saturday is a cracker at the City Ground between Manchester United and struggling Nottingham Forest who will be without their injured Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Hostilities on Sunday, December 31, will commence with two blockbusters at 3 p.m. at Craven Cottage and Tottenham Hotspur stadiums simultaneously.

Liverpool vs Fulham will kick off the new year as they face off at Anfield Stadium at 9 p.m. on Monday, January 1, 2023.

The last game on the Premier League Matchday 20 is between West Ham United and Brighton at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

Below are the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 20 Fixtures:

Saturday, December 30

Luton Town Vs Chelsea

1:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace Vs Brentford

4 p.m.

Manchester City Vs Sheffield United

4 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs Burnley

4 p.m.

Wolves Vs Everton

4 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester United

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 31

Fulham Vs Arsenal

3 p.m.

Tottenham Vs Bournemouth

3 p.m.

Monday, January 1

Liverpool Vs Newcastle

9 p.m.

Tuesday, January 2

West Ham Vs Brighton

8:30 p.m.