Chelsea Return To Losing Run As Nkunku Grabs Debut Goal

After grabbing a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on December 16, and defeating Newcastle United via penalties in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, Chelsea are back to their losing run.

It was expected that Chelsea will maintain what looks like their newfound form against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium earlier today, December 24, but it was not to be.

After playing a goalless draw in the first half, Wolves proved that they hosted the game to win by scoring the match opener in the 51st-minute courtesy of Mario Lemina’s strike.

While Chelsea were battling to get back into the game, Wolves doubled their lead in the third minute of injury time thanks to an erroneous defending from Benoît Badiashile who diverted the ball to the path of Matt Doherty. The former Spurs winger didn’t hesitate to grab the opportunity and sealed the winner.

However, Chelsea didn’t go down without staging a last-minute fight as Raheem Sterling crossed the ball and found the head of Christopher Nkunku, who grabbed his first Premier League goal for Chelsea in his EPL debut.

Unfortunately, that was the best Chelsea could get from the game as they managed to avoid conceding more goals to leave Molineux Stadium with a 2-1 defeat.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in the 10th spot on the league table with 22 points in 18 games. While Wolves are on the same number of points as Chelsea but placed 11th due to an inferior goal difference.

Apart from the defeat, Chelsea will be going into their game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, December 27 without Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer due to receiving three yellow cards so far this season.