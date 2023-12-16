Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 16th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 16th, December 2023.

The Supreme Court on Friday reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal discharging and acquittal of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on the case of treason against him.

Naija News reports that the apex court held that although he was illegally brought back to Nigeria from Kenya when he jumped bail, that development could not have divested the trial court of the jurisdiction to continue his trial.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of Justices, acknowledged that FG acted “irresponsibly” when it forcefully brought Kanu back to the country from Kenya, against all known laws.

It, however, held that it was not enough to divest the trial court of its jurisdiction to continue with the case.

Details from the meeting held in Kaduna on Friday by the nineteen governors of the Northern states of Nigeria have emerged.

Naija News reported earlier that the governors from different political parties met today to discuss crucial issues concerning the region.

One of the crucial matters, however, discussed at the meeting is to seek justice for the victims and survivors of the Kaduna drone bombing by the Nigerian army.

The governors vowed to help its people get the desired justice from concerned authorities, calling for an investigation into the incident and hoping that such an unfortunate event would not reoccur in the country.

former minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will soon release the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom shortly after the Supreme Court ordered Kanu to stand trial for the allegations brought against him by the federal government, Abaribe said he believes a political solution would soon be achieved.

According to the Senator, he believes the Tinubu government would for the sake of national cohesion and unity of the country, do something fast about releasing the IPOB leader.

He added that leaders of the region would continue to engage with the government to seek amicable solutions to the issue as well.

Political leaders from the seventeen wards of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State have voiced their support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Edison Ehie, urging them to remain focused amid the state’s political developments.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including former Council Chairman Solomon Abel-Eke and State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo, advised figures like FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and state lawmaker Martin Amaewhule to de-escalate tensions.

The group resolved to initiate grassroots awareness campaigns for fresh elections into the two state assembly seats in the area. They claimed that the defection of Wike and Amaewhule from the PDP to the APC rendered their elections null and void.

The State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo, read the group’s communique at a media briefing, condemning verbal attacks and alleged physical confrontations against Governor Fubara in October. He urged the police to maintain professionalism and neutrality during the political crisis.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate reached a 20-year peak of 28.2 per cent in November.

Naija News reports that NBS revealed this in its latest publication on Friday noting that the figure is higher than the October 2023 headline inflation rate of 27.33 per cent.

The latest record is the highest recorded inflation rate based on data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) website. It is worth noting that the bank’s data collection began in 2023.

Additionally, the NBS stated that the food inflation rate has also risen to 32.84 per cent on a year-on-year basis, marking an increase of 8.72 per cent points compared to the rate recorded in November 2022 (24.13 per cent).

A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Solomon Bob, has expressed dismay over the ongoing political turmoil in the state, deeming it embarrassing, particularly when considering the state’s significant economic role in the country.

In an interview with Channels Television, Bob criticized the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and the presentation of the budget to only four state assembly members.

Bob urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reconsider his actions for the benefit of the state, highlighting potential economic losses due to the ongoing crisis. He appealed to the governor to take a step back and avoid being portrayed as a tribal governor.

Representing the Abua/Odual and Ahoada East constituency in the House of Representatives, Bob emphasized that the governor holds the key to resolving the crisis and restoring stability.

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the North-West, Salihu Lukman, said his resignation from the party’s National Working Committee was not a rebellion against President Tinubu.

Lukman stated this at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja ahead of the public presentation of his new book, ‘APC and Transition Politics’ slated for Tuesday next week.

The former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) submitted that contrary to what some people believe, he is not against Tinubu.

Lukaman stated that he was only against the nomination of Abdullahi Ganduje as the APC National Chairman by President Tinubu, saying that he owes the president the truth.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has begun considering the names on the list of prospective Nigerian Ambassadors to various countries worldwide.

Speaking to The PUNCH, a high-ranking official in the nation’s foreign service stated that one of those being considered for the top diplomatic jobs is the Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Tajudeen Afolabi Adeola, who will be designated Nigeria’s ambassador to one of the world’s top three economies.

“Yes, the President has the list and is considering it already. In fact, one of those I saw on the list is Fola Adeola, the Founder of GTB. He is being considered as the Nigerian ambassador to one of the world’s top three economies,” the source said.

The political crisis in Rivers State, on Thursday, took a new turn as six commissioners in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara resigned.

The commissioners, who tendered their resignation were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly; Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma; the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu; and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom.

Out of the six commissioners who tendered their resignation, five served under the administration of former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in the same capacity, while Woke was Wike’s Chief of Staff for eight years.

According to Punch, five commissioners confirmed their resignation on the telephone.

The nullification of the Court of Appeal’s decision to release Nnamdi Kanu by the Supreme Court on Friday has been criticized and described as shocking, and unbelievable by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.