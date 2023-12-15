Wike vs Fubara: Rivers Political Crisis Embarrassing – Federal Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Solomon Bob, has expressed dismay over the ongoing political turmoil in the state, deeming it embarrassing, particularly when considering the state’s significant economic role in the country.

In an interview with Channels Television, Bob criticized the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and the presentation of the budget to only four state assembly members.

Bob urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reconsider his actions for the benefit of the state, highlighting potential economic losses due to the ongoing crisis. He appealed to the governor to take a step back and avoid being portrayed as a tribal governor.

Representing the Abua/Odual and Ahoada East constituency in the House of Representatives, Bob emphasized that the governor holds the key to resolving the crisis and restoring stability.

Addressing the resignations from Governor Fubara’s cabinet, Bob explained that they stemmed from the appointees’ lack of support for the governor’s actions.

The political discord, originating from the conflict between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara, continues without resolution.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has split into two factions, with 27 lawmakers defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), prompting a response from the leader of another group, Edison Ehie.

Earlier in the week, Governor Fubara demolished the Assembly complex, citing its unsuitability after being damaged by fire two months prior.

He subsequently presented the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led group at the Government House in Port Harcourt, as a court prohibited the Martins Amaewhule-led group, perceived as allies of Wike, from using the assembly.

Story continues below advertisement



The recent wave of resignations from the state executive council has further intensified the crisis, with a total of nine commissioners departing from Governor Fubara’s cabinet.