Rivers Crisis: Fubara Gains Backing From Politicians In Wike, Amaewhule’s Local Government

Political leaders from the seventeen wards of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State have voiced their support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Edison Ehie, urging them to remain focused amid the state’s political developments.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including former Council Chairman Solomon Abel-Eke and State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo, advised figures like FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and state lawmaker Martin Amaewhule to de-escalate tensions.

The group resolved to initiate grassroots awareness campaigns for fresh elections into the two state assembly seats in the area. They claimed that the defection of Wike and Amaewhule from the PDP to the APC rendered their elections null and void.

The State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo, read the group’s communique at a media briefing, condemning verbal attacks and alleged physical confrontations against Governor Fubara in October. He urged the police to maintain professionalism and neutrality during the political crisis.

The immediate past Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Solomon Abel-Eke, emphasized the need for the area’s people to support a governor from another ethnic group, akin to the support given to Nyesom Wike.

He stated that the people of Obio/Akpor are not known for greed and announced plans for community sensitization campaigns to garner grassroots support for Governor Fubara, a decision endorsed by traditional rulers, youths, and women leaders.