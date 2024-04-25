Court Sets Aside Arrest Warrant Against Fubara’s Loyalists

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday set aside the warrant of arrest the court earlier issued against Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and five others.

The court had, on January 31, issued a warrant of arrest against Ehie and other persons accused of being behind the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The court had issued a Warrant of Arrest against Ehie, Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benneth, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri and Chibuike, also known as Rambo, who is said to be a fleeing defendant.

The warrant was in the case of alleged conspiracy, arson, terrorism, attempted murder and murder of the DPO of Ahoada Division Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashin and five other police informants.

The court, while issuing the warrant of arrest, had earlier also declared them wanted.

However, on Thursday, Justice Nwite agreed with the submission of the applicants’ counsels, Femi Falana (SAN) and Oluwole Aladedoye (SAN), who argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to have granted the ex-parte application brought by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against Ehie and five others because there was no charge pending before the court.

The court, therefore, set aside its ex parte orders made on January 31 when it issued a warrant for the arrest of Ehie and five others and declared them wanted.