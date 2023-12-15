Rivers: Six Commissioners Resign From Governor Fubara’s Cabinet (Full List)

The political crisis in Rivers State, on Thursday, took a new turn as six commissioners in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara resigned.

The commissioners, who tendered their resignation were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly; Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma; the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu; and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom.

Out of the six commissioners who tendered their resignation, five served under the administration of former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in the same capacity, while Woke was Wike’s Chief of Staff for eight years.

According to Punch, five commissioners confirmed their resignation on the telephone.

The Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly, said he resigned because “my conscience will not allow me to stay.”

The social welfare commissioner, Aguma, said, “I have other commitments.”

The AGF, Adangor, on his part, said the resignation was based on “personal principles.”

Woke and Kamalu asked the platform to look out for their letters of resignation to see their reasons.

Meanwhile, the education commissioner, in his resignation letter dated December 14, 2023, addressed to the Governor through the Secretary to the State Government, said, “I hereby resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Rivers State for personal reasons.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the governance of the state.”