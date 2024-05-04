Wike Appoints New Chiefs For Three Abuja Communities

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointments of Joseph Danfulani Narai, Luka Ayedo Nizassan, and Aliyu Yakubu Ndatsu, as the Sakaruyi of Karu, Esu of Kwali and Etsu of Yaba, respectively.

Accordingly, the Sakaruyi of Karu is a second-class Chief in the Abuja Municipal Area Council; the Esu of Kwali is a second-class Chief in the Kwali Area Council, and the Etsu of Yaba is a third-class Chief in the Abaji Area Council.

The appointment of Sakaruyi of Karu takes effect on April 22, 2024, while that of the Esu of Kwali and Estu of Yaba takes effect on May 2, 2024.

Speaking while presenting appointment letters to the new Chiefs, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat, Bitrus Lawrence Garki, said that the new Traditional Rulers emerged following the transition to the glory of their predecessors’ chiefs in respective Chiefdoms.

The Secretary, who presented the appointment letters to the new chiefs on behalf of the FCT Minister, congratulated the new Royal Fathers.

He said: “Today is a great day, a day we cannot forget easily, especially by the people of Kwali and Yaba Chiefdoms.”

“The FCT Administration is doing this as part of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of Mr. President. This is all about delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.”

The Secretary also disclosed that this was after a successful scrutiny, selection, and voting process, as well as traditional rites carried out by different Chiefdom Kingmakers in line with the customs and traditions of the Traditional Council in the FCT.

Garki assured the newly appointed Chiefs that the FCT Administration will work in synergy with them to improve the living standards of their subjects.

Therefore, he called on the Royal Fathers to support the government’s policies and programmes to foster the growth and development of the grassroots.

Naija News understands that the Karu, Kwali and Yaba are among the 17 Chiefdoms in the FCT.