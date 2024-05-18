I’m Not Distracted By Rivers Crisis, Focused On My Job As FCT Minister – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he is not distracted by the ongoing feud with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Wike stated this on Friday during an interview with reporters while inspecting some of the projects to be inaugurated to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

The former Rivers governor stated that he is not distracted by the ongoing crisis in his home state, but instead, he is focused on his duties as the FCT minister.

Wike stated that if he had been distracted, some of the projects that he noted were ready to be inaugurated would not be possible.

He said: “I am not distracted. If I’m distracted, you won’t see this performance here. I focus on my work. I am the Minister of the FCT, and the works are going on. So, why would I be distracted? I don’t even think about it all.”

Naija News reports that Wike and his successor have been at loggerheads since October 2023, when some lawmakers in the state began impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

Despite President Tinubu’s intervention, the governor has been at war with 27 lawmakers in the state, and five Commissioners loyal to Wike recently resigned from the State Executive Council.

Rivers Criisi: I’ve Made A Mistake – Wike

Recall that Wike, while addressing a civic reception in Ogu-Bolo in Rivers State last Saturday, said he had made a mistake, which he promised to correct “at the appropriate time”.

He, however, did not specify if having supported Fubara to succeed him as governor was the mistake.

“I want to say this clearly, in life, we have made a mistake. I have made a mistake. I own it up, and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time,” he had said.

