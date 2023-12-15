Supreme Court Rules On Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom

The Supreme Court on Friday reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal discharging and acquittal of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on the case of treason against him.

Naija News reports that the apex court held that although he was illegally brought back to Nigeria from Kenya when he jumped bail, that development could not have divested the trial court of the jurisdiction to continue his trial.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of Justices, acknowledged that FG acted “irresponsibly” when it forcefully brought Kanu back to the country from Kenya, against all known laws.

It, however, held that it was not enough to divest the trial court of its jurisdiction to continue with the case.

According to the Supreme Court, there is no legislation in the country that stripped the trial court of the jurisdiction to go ahead with Kanu’s case, despite the illegal action that FG took against him.

In the judgement that was prepared by Justice Garba Mohammed but read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that the remedy open for Kanu was for him to institute a civil action against the government.

The court, however, stated that the Federal Government must be conscious of its image, both locally and internationally, even as it knocked the trial court for revoking Kanu’s bail after he escaped to save his life following the invasion of his home by security agents.