Governors Disagree With FG Over New Minimum Wage

Governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have disagreed with the Federal Government over the new minimum wage for workers.

Recall that the federal government recently approved an increase of between 25% and 35% in salary increase for Civil Servants across the Consolidated Salary Structures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Head of Press of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Emmanuel Njoku said the increases take effect from 1st January 2024.

Njoku added that the government has also approved increases in pension of between 20% and 28% for pensioners on the Defined Benefits Scheme with effect from 1st January 2024.

Meanwhile, the organised labour has submitted a proposal of N615,000 monthly minimum wage for workers, urging the federal government to approve same.

However, in a communique issued at the end of their meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, the governors said they are reviewing their fiscal spaces to arrive at an improved minimum wage that is sustainable.

They said the 37-member tripartite committee inaugurated on the national minimum wage is still making consultations and is yet to conclude its work.

In the communique signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, the governors also commended Nigerian workers for their dedication to service and patience in the face of many challenges.

The governors said they remain committed to the process and promise that better wages will be the invariable outcome of ongoing negotiations

The communique reads, “The forum celebrates with workers across the country for their dedication to service and patience as we work with the Federal Government, labour, organised private sector and relevant stakeholders in arriving at an implementable national minimum wage.

“While we acknowledge various initiatives adopted of recently by way of wage awards and partial wage adjustments, it is imperative to state that the 37-member tripartite committee inaugurated on the National Minimum Wage, is still in consultation and yet to conclude its work.

“As members of the committee, we are reviewing our individual fiscal space as state governments and the consequential impact of various recommendations, to arrive at an improved minimum wage we can pay sustainably.

“We remain committed to the process and promise that better wages will be the invariable outcome of ongoing negotiations.”

The governors commiserated with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State over the recent petrol tanker and gas explosions in their states.

They called for proper maintenance of trucks, especially those fitted to convey compressed natural gas (CNG) and recommended appropriate training for drivers.