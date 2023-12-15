Details Of Northern Governors’ Meeting In Kaduna Emerges

Details from the meeting held in Kaduna on Friday by the nineteen governors of the Northern states of Nigeria have emerged.

Naija News reported earlier that the governors from different political parties met today to discuss crucial issues concerning the region.

One of the crucial matters, however, discussed at the meeting is to seek justice for the victims and survivors of the Kaduna drone bombing by the Nigerian army.

The governors vowed to help its people get the desired justice from concerned authorities, calling for an investigation into the incident and hoping that such an unfortunate event would not reoccur in the country.

In his remark at the meeting of the Northern Governors’ Forum in Kaduna today, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, emphasized the importance of the member governors observing a minute of silence for the victims of the airstrikes, highlighting that safeguarding lives and property is the government’s duty.

He expressed appreciation for the swift response of the federal government following the incident.

Governor Inuwa further emphasized that the federal government must take significant action to eradicate the threats of kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism in the region.

“I will like to assure you that all the 19 Northern governors are working collectively to ensure such incident is investigated with a view to compensating victims and taking collective measures.

“Security and development are connected, and we must address them collectively. Without security, there would be no development because investors can only invest in an environment where their resources are secured,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State highlighted that the northern region has been confronted with the pressing issue of insecurity.

He further emphasized that their human development indices have been witnessing a decline.

“For the Northern Governors Forum to remain relevant, we must forge unity among our people and collaborate on issues of development. We must fashion a plan for the development of the North.

“Diversity and ethno-religious unity remain the foundation for the advancement of the ideals of regional peace, security, and development in the North. Northern governors must work together towards empowering the people as key production forces for the growth of the North,” he said.