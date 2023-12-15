Tight Security As 19 Northern State Governors Meet In Kaduna

Governors of the nineteen Northern States are meeting in Kaduna today to discuss crucial issues relating to the region, Naija News understands.

There is currently a heavy presence of security operatives as the governors arrive one after the other at the venue of the meeting.

It is worth noting that the meeting is the first of its kind since the present crop of governors were sworn into office on May 29th, 2023.

According to Channels Television, the governors would take advantage of the meeting to commiserate with the Kaduna State Government over the unfortunate military airstrike at the Tudun Biri community in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, the governors are expected to discuss security and other socio-economic challenges confronting the region.

See a video clip below showing the arrival of Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

Naija News learnt that only six out of the nineteen northern state governors were present for the meeting at the time of filing this report.