Why Tinubu Will Soon Release Nnamdi Kanu – Abaribe

A former minority leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will soon release the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom shortly after the Supreme Court ordered Kanu to stand trial for the allegations brought against him by the federal government, Abaribe said he believes a political solution would soon be achieved.

According to the Senator, he believes the Tinubu government would for the sake of national cohesion and unity of the country, do something fast about releasing the IPOB leader.

He added that leaders of the region would continue to engage with the government to seek amicable solutions to the issue as well.

The lawmaker therefore called on the people of the south and Ndigbo to maintain calmness over the Supreme Court verdict.

Abaribe said: “I’m of the firm belief that this current federal government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason, but for national cohesion and unity of the country.

Story continues below advertisement



“As leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstance.”