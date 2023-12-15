My Resignation From APC NWC Was Not To Rebel Against Tinubu – Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the North-West, Salihu Lukman, said his resignation from the party’s National Working Committee was not a rebellion against President Tinubu.

Lukman stated this at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja ahead of the public presentation of his new book, ‘APC and Transition Politics’ slated for Tuesday next week.

The former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) submitted that contrary to what some people believe, he is not against Tinubu.

Lukaman stated that he was only against the nomination of Abdullahi Ganduje as the APC National Chairman by President Tinubu, saying that he owes the president the truth.

“I didn’t rebel against the leadership of President Asiwaju. All I thought as a person what we owe president is to be able to tell him the truth, no matter what. And which was what I did. So I thought I could document and in that documentation is mainly, I mean some of the things I have done.

“I am convinced if you’re going to count possibly 10 people who have consistently from the struggle against the caretaker committee to the emergence of President Asiwaju. If you’re going to count 10 people who consistently have been on the battlefront. I think I’m among those 10.”