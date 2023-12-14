Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 14th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 14th December 2023.

The Federal Government has exempted universities and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) payment platform.

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Maman, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday.

Maman said the decision was taken by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu and held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also said the heads of these institutions got relief to embark on recruitment exercises without recourse to the Head of Service of the Federation.

The minister said the president had directed that the Vice Chancellor be taken out of the platform that made recruitment difficult to ensure efficient management of those education institutions.

The federal government has declared that it has no involvement in the political crisis currently rocking Rivers State.

The federal government also denied supporting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike against the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The position of the federal government on the situation was made known on Wednesday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris while addressing newsmen shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Idris added that what is happening in Rivers State is a political crisis and definitely not a creation of the federal government. He stated that the government is only interested in the peace and tranquillity of every state in the federation.

The Minister said this when he was asked about the position of the federal government on developments in Rivers State, given that Wike is a member of the federal cabinet.

A new World Bank report suggests that the President Bola Tinubu-led government and Nigerian National Petroleum Commissions Limited (NNCPL) are not transparent with the amount made from oil and the amount generated from the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

In its latest Nigerian Development Update, released on Wednesday, the bank claimed that while oil revenue gains have been obvious since June, there was a lack of transparency around oil revenue, particularly the NNPC’s financial gains from the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

“Nominal oil revenue gains have been evident since June. These are mostly categorized as “exchange rate gains”, suggesting that they are due to Nigerian naira depreciation.

“Except for the exchange rate-related increases, however, there is a lack of transparency regarding oil revenues, especially the financial gains of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from the subsidy removal, the subsidy arrears that are still being deducted, and the impact of this on Federation revenues.

“It is also unclear why retail petrol prices have not changed much since August, despite fluctuations in the exchange rate and global oil prices,” the World Bank report partly read.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, cautioned judges on Wednesday, urging them to uphold the judiciary’s integrity.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that could tarnish the reputation of the judicial branch.

The CJN specifically warned against attempting to influence anyone, regardless of status, and encouraged judges to rely on laws and rules when formulating judgments and rulings.

Ariwoola gave the admonition during the opening of the 2023 Conference of Judges of the Federal High Court at the Court’s headquarters in Abuja.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has revealed why the State House of Assembly complex was demolished on Wednesday morning.

Naija News reported earlier that over ten bulldozers and other heavy-duty equipment were rolled out for the demolition of the House of Assembly complex as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sources in the state claimed that the state government was undertaking the demolition of the Assembly Complex. The demolition is being done under tight security.

It would be recalled that in the wake of the clash between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor in office, who is now the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the Assembly Complex was burnt by suspected political thugs.

Speaking on the demolition, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson, stated that the decision to demolish and rebuild the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex was due to the structural defects which arose mainly as a result of the recent explosion and fire incident which rendered the main building unfit for human use.

He said after the visit of the Governor to inspect the level of damage done to the building on the day of the fire incident, it became necessary to invite professionals to advise the government on the integrity of the building.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, has officially acknowledged the receipt of a letter from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, informing the Assembly about his intention to go on a medical vacation and delegating his powers to his deputy.

Naija News reports that there were controversies earlier about the said letter as Governor Akeredolu, who is currently unwell departed the country today for another medical leave.

Oladiji, however, confirmed to journalists during a press briefing held in Akure, the state’s capital city, on Wednesday that the assembly is now officially informed of the governor’s decision.

Oladiji explained that the transfer of power was necessary as doctors had advised the ailing state leader to attend to his health.

The federal government has reacted to the allegation by former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo against President Bola Tinubu on the current political crisis in Rivers State.

The government said it has observed what Dokubo said and it has been taken as just an advisory.

Naija News recalls that Dokubo in a video on his Facebook account, expressed dissatisfaction with President Tinubu’s handling of the political dispute in Rivers State.

Dokubo questioned why President Tinubu has not stepped in to resolve the conflict between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The former militant leader who considered President Tinubu a friend, believes he should have taken active steps to manage the situation, particularly in controlling Wike’s actions.

However, reacting to the submission from Dokubo, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris while addressing newsmen shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday said the allegation raised by the former militant leader is only advisory.

The former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may lose his re-election in the 2027 poll.

Naija News reports that Lukman asserted during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Lukman, who resigned as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman North West, hinted that the party will start witnessing rebellion among its leaders in no distant time.

He argued that the APC-led administration is not living up to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, and if care is not taken, Tinubu might be kicked out of office in 2027.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared his willingness to support Nigeria in any legal proceedings regarding the contentious Mambilla power contract.

Sunrise Power, alleged the breach of a $6 billion contract by the Nigerian government and is seeking $2.3 billion in compensation at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris.

However, Nigeria countered the arbitration, alleging fraudulent activities and corruption in the contract’s award, drawing parallels with the P&ID case.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has found evidence of fraud in the contract and filed charges, while Obasanjo challenges former Power Minister Olu Agunloye’s claims of authorization.

The attorney-general, Lateef Fagbemi, had requested information from Obasanjo following claims by Agunloye and Sunrise about the Mambilla project.

In documents seen by TheCable, the late Olusegun Agagu, Agunloye’s predecessor, had written to Obasanjo on November 20, 2002, seeking approval to invite Tafag Nigeria Ltd and Sunrise for detailed negotiations for the construction of the power station.

The speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has declared the seats of the lawmakers who defected vacant.

Naija News recalls that lawmakers allegedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ehie during plenary held on Wednesday with only lawmakers loyal to the governor in attendance, declared the seats of the defectors vacant.

This comes amid the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.