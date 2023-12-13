Ondo Assembly Finally Receives Akeredolu’s Letter, Declares Aiyedatiwa Acting Gov

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, has officially acknowledged the receipt of a letter from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, informing the Assembly about his intention to go on a medical vacation and delegating his powers to his deputy.

Naija News reports that there were controversies earlier about the said letter as Governor Akeredolu, who is currently unwell departed the country today for another medical leave.

Oladiji, however, confirmed to journalists during a press briefing held in Akure, the state’s capital city, on Wednesday that the assembly is now officially informed of the governor’s decision.

Oladiji explained that the transfer of power was necessary as doctors had advised the ailing state leader to attend to his health.

“Following the Doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly,” Vanguard quoted Oladiji saying,

He added: “Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“According to the letter, his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

“The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December, 2023.”

While expressing appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, the Speaker expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.