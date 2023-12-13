Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu Govt Replies Asari Dokubo Over Crisis In Rivers State

The federal government has reacted to the allegation by former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo against President Bola Tinubu on the current political crisis in Rivers State.

The government said it has observed what Dokubo said and it has been taken as just an advisory.

Naija News recalls that Dokubo in a video on his Facebook account, expressed dissatisfaction with President Tinubu’s handling of the political dispute in Rivers State.

Dokubo questioned why President Tinubu has not stepped in to resolve the conflict between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The former militant leader who considered President Tinubu a friend, believes he should have taken active steps to manage the situation, particularly in controlling Wike’s actions.

However, reacting to the submission from Dokubo, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris while addressing newsmen shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday said the allegation raised by the former militant leader is only advisory.

“I saw Asari Dokubo’s message. It was an advisory. He made an advisory. And when you make an advisory, you allow time to see whether the person you have given the advice will look at it again and come back to you. That does not suggest anything. That doesn’t suggest that the federal government created that problem. It was never a creation of the federal government. It is a creation of the political situation in River State,” Idris said.