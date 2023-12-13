Wike: Asari Dokubo Criticizes Tinubu Over Rivers State Political Conflict

The founder of the now-defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has expressed dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the political dispute in Rivers State.

Dokubo questions why President Tinubu has not stepped in to resolve the conflict between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The former militant leader who considered President Tinubu a friend, believes he should have taken active steps to manage the situation, particularly in controlling Wike’s actions.

Dokubo, in a video on his Facebook account, stated, “Why is it that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my friend, cannot reel him in?”

He accused Wike of overstepping boundaries and interfering in matters that do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory.

Dokubo said, “The president, Bola Tinubu, called the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to Abuja and asked them to maintain the status quo.

“Why is the status quo no longer maintained and respected? Why is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, overstepping this agreement? Why is he doing that? Why is it that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my friend, cannot reel him in?

“Why can’t he bring this man (Wike) in and tell him to maintain the status quo? President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there are a lot of things involved in this Rivers State matter, and as a friend, I’m advising you that if you are not careful, Rivers State will become your albatross.”