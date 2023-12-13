Why Tinubu May Lose Re-election In 2027 – Lukman

The former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may lose his re-election in the 2027 poll.

Naija News reports that Lukman asserted during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Lukman, who resigned as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman North West, hinted that the party will start witnessing rebellion among its leaders in no distant time.

He argued that the APC-led administration is not living up to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, and if care is not taken, Tinubu might be kicked out of office in 2027.

He said, “And I think we must be honest, and this is the point I say to our leaders, without any inhibition. At the moment, our democracy is not responsive enough. And as a party of vision to be progressive, it is certainly not yet progressive.

“And I think I’m worried that our leaders have become very comfortable to imagine that they can do anything and get away with it. We must appeal to our leaders that things are almost getting out of hand at the rate at which we are going under a party that is envisioned to be progressive.

“We are likely going to start witnessing rebellion and if care is not taken by 2027 we will be kicked out of office, which means taking Nigeria back to where it was in 2015. I think we owe our leader the responsibility or President Asiwaju the responsibility to tell him the honest truth.”