‘He Is A Federal Cabinet Member’ – FG Speaks On Supporting Wike Against Fubara In Rivers State

The federal government has declared that it has no involvement in the political crisis currently rocking Rivers State.

The federal government also denied supporting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike against the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The position of the federal government on the situation was made known on Wednesday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris while addressing newsmen shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Idris added that what is happening in Rivers State is a political crisis and definitely not a creation of the federal government. He stated that the government is only interested in the peace and tranquillity of every state in the federation.

The Minister said this when he was asked about the position of the federal government on developments in Rivers State, given that Wike is a member of the federal cabinet.

In his words while responding to the question, Idris said, “Well, he is a federal cabinet member; he is involved in the situation in the state. That cannot be a federal government position. How can it be the federal government’s position?”

He added that “Well, the federal government is always interested in the well-being of all the states, and in that direction, the federal government will always align with everyone in Nigeria to make sure that there is peace and tranquility in all parts of this country.

“But you know that what has happened in Rivers is not a creation of the federal government. It is a political problem that is brewing in the state.

“Of course, the government will ensure that there is peace and stability for all Nigerians including River State, but you can’t say that this is a creation of the federal government. The federal government never had any hand in creating that problem.”

Naija News reports the Rivers State Governor, Fubara and his predecessor, Wike are locked in a battle for supremacy which has thrown the state into political turmoil.