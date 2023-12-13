Rivers Speaker, Ehie Declares Seats Of 27 Lawmakers Vacant

The speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has declared the seats of the lawmakers who defected vacant.

Naija News recalls that lawmakers allegedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ehie during plenary held on Wednesday with only lawmakers loyal to the governor in attendance, declared the seats of the defectors vacant.

This comes amid the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the State House of Assembly Complex located at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt was demolished by about ten bulldozers that were driven into the premises this morning.

Ehie, according to Punch, mentioned during the session that the complex was due for repairs following the explosion that rocked the building on October 30, 2023, saying the governor would provide an alternative place for them to sit in the meantime.

The development is happening amid the lingering political crisis in Rivers State.