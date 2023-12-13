Go Extra Mile To Justify Your Appointments, Don’t Tarnish Judiciary’s Image – CJN Urges Judges

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, cautioned judges on Wednesday, urging them to uphold the judiciary’s integrity.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that could tarnish the reputation of the judicial branch.

The CJN specifically warned against attempting to influence anyone, regardless of status, and encouraged judges to rely on laws and rules when formulating judgments and rulings.

Ariwoola gave the admonition during the opening of the 2023 Conference of Judges of the Federal High Court at the Court’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “Go the extra mile to justify your appointments and do not create loopholes that could tarnish the image and reputation of the Court.

“Do not attempt to convince anybody, no matter how highly placed, but always consult laws and rules before writing your judgments and rulings.

“Always write judgments that the Court of Appeal will have no option but to affirm. Being a judge is not child’s play, particularly in your Court, where you don’t sit on a panel. You sit all alone.”

Ariwoola additionally cautioned judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria against underestimating the significance of their appointments. He emphasized that the Federal High Court is uniquely positioned as the country’s largest and most esteemed Court.

Furthermore, Ariwoola highlighted that the Court has exclusive jurisdiction over election-related matters in the nation. The warning was part of his address to the judges during the opening of the 2023 Conference of Judges of the Federal High Court at the Court’s headquarters in Abuja.

“For the reasons I have just enumerated, I charge you not to take your appointments for granted. You must work harder to justify the appointments by always coming up with judgments and decisions that would not be rejected by the Appellate Courts,” he said.

The Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho, reflected on the Court’s establishment 50 years ago, starting with a single courtroom and five judges in Lagos. He noted the remarkable growth to 37 divisions and 95 judges today.

Justice Tsoho also mentioned the recent induction and deployment of the 23 newly appointed judges to enhance the Court’s performance across various divisions.