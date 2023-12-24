Kano Guber: Sheikh Usman-Bauchi Speaks On Writing Letter To CJN Over Supreme Court Verdict

The leader of Torikatu al-Tijjaniya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has debunked reports about writing a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, over the Kano gubernatorial election, which is pending before the Supreme Court.

The religious leader in denying the said letter, said it is against his policies to make comments on political matters pending in court.

Naija News understands that a letter, titled ‘REQUEST FOR YOUR PROMPT INTERVENTION OF JUSTICE’ was said to have originated from Sheikh Usman-Bauchi and sent to the office of the CJN a few days ago.

However, the Sheikh on Sunday denied writing the letter or having any knowledge about it.

Speaking with Vanguard, he said: “It is not in my character to speak on political matters pending in court.

“I don’t know about the letter and it did not emanate from me.”

Also, one of the sons of the Islamic schorlar, Bashir Dahiru Usman-Bauchi was quoted to have further denied the trending letter, adding that the letterhead was forged and is not the type used by his father.

He said, “Our attention was drawn to the purported letter sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria. People from all walks of life have been calling to confirm the truth about the letter.”

“The truth of the matter is that the letter did not emanate from Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi. The letterhead is not the type used by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.”

While urging Nigerians to disregard the letter and its content, Usman-Bauchi emphasised that it became important to make the clarification after the letter made its way into public space.

Recall the Supreme Court last Thursday, reserved its judgement on the Kano governorship legal tussle between Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna.