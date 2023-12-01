Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 1st December, 2023

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 1st November 2023.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday unveiled the N27.5 trillion budget estimates for the 2024 fiscal year.

Naija News had earlier reported that the budget was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The 2024 budget is currently undergoing scrutiny and deliberation for final approval.

In his presentation, he declared, “The 2024 Appropriation has been themed the Budget of Renewed Hope. The proposed budget seeks to achieve job-rich economic growth, macro-economic stability, a better investment environment, enhanced human capital development, as well as poverty reduction and greater access to social security.”

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Dubai.

The Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a post via his official X handle.

Ngelale said both leaders met at a reception marking the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum opening in Dubai.

He wrote: “H.E. President Bola Tinubu exchanges views with UAE President, at a reception marking the opening of the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

The N27.5 trillion 2024 budget has been passed for a second reading by the House of Representatives on Thursday.

House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, who led the discussion on the overall budgetary principles, congratulated President Bola Tinubu and noted that national security and education, which received large funding, will improve if effectively implemented as provided in the budget.

“Nigeria will be more secure with the allocation to defence and security. As a teacher, I am impressed by the emphasis on basic education. I am sure that education will be better off this time,” he said.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday presented the 2024 appropriation bill before the National Assembly.

Tinubu had during the presentation vowed that his administration will stick with the January-December implementation cycle laid down by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari-led government. ⁣

The Vice Chairman of the State Executive Council and Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is currently presiding over the state exco meeting in Akure, the state capital.

The exco meeting is coming after months of political wrangling between the deputy governor and loyalists of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu summoned the warring factions to a peace meeting in Abuja last week.

It was agreed during the meeting that the deputy governor should continue to perform his duties as deputy governor.

With the exco meeting currently holding, it is an indication that the political impasse in the state may have come to an end.

Newsmen were banned from the meeting, and it could not be ascertained if the outcome of the meeting would be made public.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit.

Naija News reports that the President left the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday shortly after presenting the 2024 budget to the National Assembly and arrived in Dubai on Thursday morning.

After arriving in Dubai ahead of the COP28 Climate Summit on December 1 and 2, 2023, under the theme, “Unite, Act, and Delive”, the Nigerian leader met with King Charles III of England.

At the event, President Tinubu would deliver a national statement at the summit highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso has submitted that power belongs to God and he gives it to whosoever pleases him.

Kwankwaso made the submission on Thursday while accusing the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of sponsoring political protests in the state following the ruling of the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court which sacked him from office.

The APC chieftain told Yusuf to stop wasting Kano State funds on sponsoring protests in the state but rather wait for the final decision of the Supreme Court regarding his appeal against the verdict of the court of appeal which sacked him from office.

Naija News understands Ilyasu is a cousin to the National Leader and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking on the political developments in Kano, Kwankwaso in a chat with newsmen on Thursday at the Kano Press Centre, called on Governor Yusuf and the NNPP to stop wasting tax payer’s money on sponsored protests in the state.

Some details of the Ondo State Executive Council meeting held in Akure and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have emerged.

Naija News reported earlier that after months of bickering between the state’s executive and legislative arms, Aiyedatiwa, vice chairman of the State Executive Council, presided over the meeting on Thursday (today).

Among other issues of concern in the state, speculations flying on the internet earlier are that certain persons were forging the signature of ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to loot the state treasury.

However, shortly after the meeting on Thursday, the commissioner for information and orientation in Ondo State, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, dismissed the allegation.

Olateju, who spoke to journalists after the over-five-hour State Executive Council meeting held in the state capital, denied the allegations, stating that nobody is forging the governor’s signature. She further affirmed that the documents forwarded to Akeredolu earlier were all attended to and signed by him.

Olateju further asserts that the political differences between the governor, his deputy and other stakeholders have been addressed and that they have embraced peace and abided by the resolutions reached with President Bola Tinubu.

The founder of the defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has strongly criticized the assertion that the Bini people were the founders of Lagos.

This debate resurfaced following a statement by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, during his visit to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

The Oba claimed, “It is in the history books that the Binis founded Lagos.”

The Oba’s statement has triggered widespread reactions in Lagos and across Nigeria.

The Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, was among the first locals to dispute this claim.

In a recent video, Dokubo labelled the Oba’s statement as “parasitic history.” He argued that while the Benin Army attacked Lagos Island at one point in history, this does not equate to founding the entire city, which extends far beyond the island.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state will determine the fate of his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who declared on Monday to run for the governorship seat of the state.

Naija News recalls that the relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu turned sour when the latter declared his intention to run for the Edo State governorship election in 2024.

Speaking with journalists at the end of a closed-door meeting he, alongside the former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, had with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the Ramat House on Thursday, Obaseki said they came to discuss issues relating to the PDP Governors’ Forum.

The Governor said his relationship with his deputy was also part of their discussion, as well as possible ways to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce Nigerians’ suffering.

Obaseki reiterated that he has a cordial relationship with Shaibu, and his decision to run for Governor is his constitutional right, stressing that nobody can stop him.

All Progressives Congress (APC) executives in Bauchi State on Thursday, passed a vote of no confidence in its Chairman, Babayo Misau.

The Legal Adviser of the party, Rabi’u Garba, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of an emergency meeting held at the Next Level Secretariat of the party.