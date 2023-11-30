Kano: If God Takes Power From Abba Yusuf And Gives It To Nasiru Gawuna, So Be It – Kwankwaso

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso has submitted that power belongs to God and he gives it to whosoever pleases him.

Kwankwaso made the submission on Thursday while accusing the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of sponsoring political protests in the state following the ruling of the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court which sacked him from office.

The APC chieftain told Yusuf to stop wasting Kano State funds on sponsoring protests in the state but rather wait for the final decision of the Supreme Court regarding his appeal against the verdict of the court of appeal which sacked him from office.

Naija News understands Ilyasu is a cousin to the National Leader and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking on the political developments in Kano, Kwankwaso in a chat with newsmen on Thursday at the Kano Press Centre, called on Governor Yusuf and the NNPP to stop wasting tax payer’s money on sponsored protests in the state.

On the Kano State governorship tussle, the APC stalwart said both the judgment of the tribunal and the appeal court are in accordance with the constitutional provisions and Electoral Act, adding that God can decide to take power from Yusuf and give it to Nasiru Gawuna of the APC if he so wishes.

He called on Governor Yusuf and the NNPP to desist from instigating political violence and confusion in Kano State.

Kwankwaso stated that: “These judgements were passed in accordance with the constitutional provisions and Electoral Act as amended.

“Not happy with the judgement, the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement have engaged in massive propaganda, thereby insulting the judiciary and trying to instigate political violence in Kano.

“They have spread false claims that Kano state is facing serious tension by funding patches of protests and rallies across the metropolis.

“This is in violation of the Peace Accord that was signed at the Police Command recently part of which has banned such public assemblies.”

He added that, “The peace and tranquillity enjoyed in Kano, with everyone going about their daily business, is a testament that it is not true that there is any tension in the state. It is the sponsored protests that are used to falsely create a picture of crises in the state.

“In the meantime, the NNPP is wasting Kano’s meagre resources, chasing shadows by taking political issues that are rooted in the Nigerian Laws to ECOWAS, EU, US and other places instead of waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court of the land.

“The worst part of this is that the NNPP is not allowing the teeming masses to rest again, after demolishing their billions of Naira worth of property illegally, they are now sponsoring innocent youths to cause tension and chaos in the state.

“The Kano people cannot be cajoled using sponsored protests because they believe that it is Allah that gives power to whom He wishes and takes it from whom He wishes, and if He takes it from Abba Kabir Yusuf and gives it to Nasiru Yusu Gawuna, so be it.

” These protests are stage-managed and deliberately intended to create tension in the state and make it look like all is not well.

“The people of Kano are with APC and with Gawuna and Ganduje. We won the election and the court detected the invalid votes they mischievously placed during the polls and cancelled them and our was returned to us.

“All the protests they are staging are fake and with the deliberate intention of heating the polity and creating undue tension where there is none.

“Everyone is going about his daily business except those paid crowds trying to create tension. After all, who will come out to protest because the court has sacked Abba, after demolishing their property?

“This is just a sign that the end has come for them, that is why they are all over the place trying to create unnecessary tension.