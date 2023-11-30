Tinubu Meets UAE President, Sheikh Al Nahyan In Dubai (Photos)

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Dubai.

The Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a post via his official X handle.

Ngelale said both leaders met at a reception marking the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum opening in Dubai.

He wrote: “H.E. President Bola Tinubu exchanges views with UAE President, at a reception marking the opening of the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

See some photos of the meeting below.

Earlier, the Nigerian leader met with King Charles III of England ahead of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit, which starts tomorrow.

In a post via his official X account on Thursday, President Tinubu revealed that his meeting with King Charles III significantly strengthened the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK).

Tinubu said he is optimistic about the positive impact of joint efforts on the planet’s future as both nations look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at the Summit.