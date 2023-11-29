Tinubu Jets Out To Dubai For COP28 Summit After Budget Presentation

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit.

The President left the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja around 4 p.m. and was seen off by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other aides.

Recall that the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement on Tuesday that the World Leaders’ Summit will take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, under the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver.”

Ngelale said President Tinubu would deliver a national statement at the summit highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising from there, President Tinubu will maximize the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

The Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.

While in Dubai, President Tinubu will actively participate in key sideline events, which will further support his avowed commitment to aggressively attract foreign direct investment for enhanced wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country, in addition to other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation.