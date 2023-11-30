Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With King Charles In Dubai Emerge

The details of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and King Charles III of England in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have emerged.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nigerian leader emerged with the British monarch in Dubai on Thursday ahead of the COP28 Climate Summit, which starts tomorrow.

In a post via his official X account on Thursday, President Tinubu revealed that his meeting with King Charles III significantly strengthened the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK).

Tinubu said he is optimistic about the positive impact of joint efforts on the planet’s future as both nations look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at the Summit.

He wrote, “I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England, who is also the Head of the Commonwealth and a passionate climate advocate.

“The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at #COP28.”

Recall that Tinubu departed Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday to attend the COP28 Climate Summit.

The summit is tagged the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28).