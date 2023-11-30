Ondo Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa Presides Over State Exco Meeting (Photos)

The Vice Chairman of the State Executive Council and Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is currently presiding over the state exco meeting in Akure, the state capital.

The exco meeting is coming after months of political wrangling between the deputy governor and loyalists of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu summoned the warring factions to a peace meeting in Abuja last week.

It was agreed during the meeting that the deputy governor should continue to perform his duties as deputy governor.

With the exco meeting currently holding, it is an indication that the political impasse in the state may have come to an end.

Newsmen were banned from the meeting, and it could not be ascertained if the outcome of the meeting would be made public.

Details of the agenda at the meeting are still unknown as of the time of filling out this report.

See photos from the meeting below:

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has reportedly asked Aiyedatiwa, to sign and submit an undated resignation letter.

The Ondo Speaker, Rt. Hon Olamide Oladiji, made this known during Tuesday’s plenary while presenting the report of the resolutions reached at the Abuja meeting to the people of the state.