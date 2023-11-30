Akeredolu’s Signature Forged? – Details Of Ondo State Excos’ Meeting Emerge

Some details of the Ondo State Executive Council meeting held in Akure and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have emerged.

Naija News reported earlier that after months of bickering between the state’s executive and legislative arms, Aiyedatiwa, vice chairman of the State Executive Council, presided over the meeting on Thursday (today).

Among other issues of concern in the state, speculations flying on the internet earlier are that certain persons were forging the signature of ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to loot the state treasury.

However, shortly after the meeting on Thursday, the commissioner for information and orientation in Ondo State, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, dismissed the allegation.

Olateju, who spoke to journalists after the over-five-hour State Executive Council meeting held in the state capital, denied the allegations, stating that nobody is forging the governor’s signature. She further affirmed that the documents forwarded to Akeredolu earlier were all attended to and signed by him.

Olateju further asserts that the political differences between the governor, his deputy and other stakeholders have been addressed and that they have embraced peace and abided by the resolutions reached with President Bola Tinubu.

“The governor still attends to files. Two documents surfaced online with different signatures purportedly belonging to Governor Akeredolu,” Vanguard quoted Olateju as saying.

“Nobody is forging Mr. Governor’s signature,” she stressed, noting that the two files she sent to Governor Akeredolu were approved and returned to her.

The commissioner added that other “issues discussed at the meeting were the resolutions to the crisis, which were reached at the meeting of the gladiators with President Bola Tinubu last Friday in Abuja.

“We discussed the issue of the keyons reached at the meeting with the President: that there must be peace, that the status quo must remain, that there would be no dissolution of the exco members, that the deputy governor should write an undated letter of resignation, that the House of Assembly must not be tampered with, and that the party executive must remain. We all agree to embrace peace.”

Among other decisions made at the meeting, the commissioner raised the issue of the distribution of palliatives to the people of the state.

She confirmed that “1200 bags of rice had been distributed to the people in each of the 18 local government areas of the state, while the local governments with a larger population got more.

“In the second tranche of the palliatives, we have distributed Garri, beans, and other local foodstuffs peculiar to the people of the state.

“Pensioners have been receiving N10,000 since August. We have arranged with the First Bank to pay the people their money through their wallets.”