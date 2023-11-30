Edo 2024: Obaseki Reveals Those That Will Determine Shaibu’s Fate In Gubernatorial Race

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state will determine the fate of his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who declared on Monday to run for the governorship seat of the state.

Naija News recalls that the relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu turned sour when the latter declared his intention to run for the Edo State governorship election in 2024.

Speaking with journalists at the end of a closed-door meeting he, alongside the former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, had with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the Ramat House on Thursday, Obaseki said they came to discuss issues relating to the PDP Governors’ Forum.

The Governor said his relationship with his deputy was also part of their discussion, as well as possible ways to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce Nigerians’ suffering.

Obaseki reiterated that he has a cordial relationship with Shaibu, and his decision to run for Governor is his constitutional right, stressing that nobody can stop him.

Governor Obaseki added that only his vote will not determine if Shaibu becomes the PDP’s flagbearer in the upcoming election.

He said, “We came to see Governor Bala and as you know, he’s our Chairman, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, so we decided to come and see him this afternoon, to congratulate him on his victory and discuss some issues relating to the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“Relationship with my deputy is part of it. We also discussed many other issues relating to our party as a whole and the state of the country. And as you know, things are not as we want them to be. We will keep rubbing minds to see how we can support the administration and save this country by reducing the suffering of Nigerians.

“The relationship as you know, has been cordial. He (Philip) wants to run for the office I currently occupy and he is free to. I think as a Nigerian, he has the constitutional right to run, nobody can or should stop him.

“The party will decide and also members of the party will decide who will be the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.