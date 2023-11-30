Breakdown Of 2024 Budget Presented By Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday unveiled the N27.5 trillion budget estimates for the 2024 fiscal year.

Naija News had earlier reported that the budget was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The 2024 budget is currently undergoing scrutiny and deliberation for final approval.

In his presentation, he declared, “The 2024 Appropriation has been themed the Budget of Renewed Hope. The proposed budget seeks to achieve job-rich economic growth, macro-economic stability, a better investment environment, enhanced human capital development, as well as poverty reduction and greater access to social security.”

As contained in a document released by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, this is the breakdown and highlights of critical allocations in the 2024 budget.

EDUCATION: N2.18 Trillion (7.9% of Budget)

Breakdown

N1.23 trillion – Amount provisioned for the Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies (Recurrent and capital expenditure)

N251.47 billion – Amount provisioned for Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)

N700.0 billion – Transfers to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for infrastructure projects in Tertiary institutions.

HEALTH: N1.33 Trillion (5% of Budget)

Breakdown

N1.07 trillion – Amount provisioned for the Federal Ministry of Health and its agencies (Recurrent and capital expenditure)

N137.21 billion – Gavi/ Immunization funds, including Counterpart Funding for Donor Supported Programmes

N125.74 billion – Transfer to Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) 1% of CRF

DEFENCE AND SECURITY: N3.25 trillion (12% of Budget) – Amount provisioned for the Military, Police, Intelligence and paramilitary (Recurrent & Capital expenditure)

INFRASTRUCTURE: N1.32 trillion (5% of Budget) – This includes provisions for Works & Housing, Power, Transport, Water Resources, and Aviation.