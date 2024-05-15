Kukah Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock, Says One Year Not Enough To Judge Him (Video)

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

The Christian leader visited President Tinubu on Wednesday alongside the Director of the Kukah Centre in Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspodents after the meeting, Kukah said he was at the Presidential Villa to invite the President to an event organised by his centre to address the topic of national cohesion.

According to Kukah, one year is not enough to pass judgement on President Bola Tinubu’s government, even though Nigerians are in various levels of pains.

Advertisement

He said while the administration is providing solutions to the myriad of the challenges, Nigerians need to get a sense of how soon they expect to breathe a sigh of relief.

He said: “I’m sure that many people will tell you that one year is not enough to make a judgement. However, from where we all stand, we know that we are all in a very difficult situation.

“Nigerians are in various levels of pain and they are pains that are unintended. But, they are as a result of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time, can be amended in order to serve the welfare of ordinary people.”

Advertisement

Kukah said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure better living conditions and security of the citizens.

He added: “I believe that the essence of government is to guarantee the welfare and security of ordinary citizens. I believe that the times that we are in are very very difficult times, and nobody should be under any illusion.

“But, there are also times for renewal. We just need to commit ourselves to the fact that building a good society takes a lot of time. It’s not something that is done in one lifetime. And for me, the most important thing is for us to continue on the building blocks of the things that we think are being done well.

“My argument has always been that the government needs to very quickly improve the quality of communication so that Nigerians can at least get a sense of how long is it going to be before food is ready.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

See the video below.