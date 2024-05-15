BREAKING: Tinubu-led Govt Directs Federal Airports To Start Collecting Tollgate Fees From Nigerians

The Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has announced that all users of federal airports across the country must begin paying tolls at airport gates.

This was part of the approvals given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the end of its meeting held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, revealed in a list of approvals granted by the FEC that no one, including the President and the Vice President, is exempt from paying tolls at federal airport gates.

He mentioned that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) also authorized the provision, installation, and training of disabled aircraft recovery system operators at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Onanuga also revealed that the contract for Murtala Muhammed Airport will require N4.2 billion, with a similar contract having been awarded in 2021 for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“After exhaustive deliberations, the council approved a number of policies and projects that will further boost the economy, facilitate investments and promote the ease of doing business in the country.

“FEC approved that all users of Federal airports all over the country must now pay tolls at the gates. No one is excluded. The President and Vice President of Nigeria will also pay the toll,” Onanuga said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said the approval was made following a memorandum he presented to the council that the government was losing over 82% of the revenue it should have earned from the e-tags that provide access to the tollgates.

The minister explained that the memoranda had initially prescribed an exemption for only the president and the vice president before Tinubu overruled and directed that both of them should be included among those who must pay.

Keyamo regretted that wealthy Very Important Persons (VIPs), who should pay, are those that have not been paying.

The minister said only poor people had been charged for using the tollgates, a situation that must stop.