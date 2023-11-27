Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 27th November, 2023

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 27th November 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once more suggested that several local refineries are poised to commence the production of petroleum products.

It’s worth remembering that shortly after assuming office, the President announced that the Port Harcourt refinery would recommence operations by December 2023.

During the 11th Convocation ceremony of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) over the weekend, the President hinted that the exorbitant fuel price would decrease when the local refineries become operational.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of lying about his whereabouts, a strategy to avoid giving the report of one-year stewardship.

Naija News reported that Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, announced that he had commenced a working vacation to Europe and Asia to finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners.

However, the Osun APC, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, on Sunday, berated Rasheed for announcing that Governor Adeleke had embarked on a short working visit to Europe and Asia.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has reportedly appointed DCP Waheed Ayilara as the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

Ayilara, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), reportedly replaces former Commissioner AIG Idowu Owohunwa.

According to The Nation, Owohunwa was among the twelve Commissioners of Police approved for promotion to Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) by the Police Service Commission.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the World Bank President, Mr Ajay Banga, to promptly, transparently and effectively conduct an investigation into the spending of loans and other facilities by the country’s 36 state governors and to suspend any loans and funding “if there is relevant, admissible evidence of mismanagement or diversion of public funds by any of the states.”

In the letter dated 25 November 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the group also urged the Bank to suspend further applications for loans and any other funding to the 36 states until these states are able to satisfactorily explain details of spending of loans and other facilities obtained from the Bank and its partners.

Sokoto State Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu has issued a directive for the complete renovation of former President Shehu Shagari’s first residence, which was severely damaged by a recent fire.

After personally visiting and assessing the fire-ravaged residence on Saturday, Governor Ahmed Aliyu described the incident as both catastrophic and unfortunate.

He emphasized the historical importance of the house, not only to Sokoto State but to the nation as well.

There’s an ongoing conflict regarding who should succeed Festus Okoye as the National Commissioner from the South East zone at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following the end of Okoye’s five-year tenure, he reportedly shows interest in returning to INEC and has begun lobbying efforts.

Influential groups are pressuring President Bola Tinubu to reappoint him.

Some civil society organizations (CSOs) oppose Okoye’s reappointment, criticizing his management of INEC’s communications during the last elections.

A renowned constitutional lawyer, Itse Sagay, has said the accusation of corruption in the judiciary and cases where courts of the same jurisdiction give contradictory judgments have become worrisome.

Naija News reports that Sagay made this known during an interview with The Sun.

The professor of Law averred that there is indiscipline among the judges, stressing there should be no reason for the judge to give another judgment contrary to what has been decided by a court of the same rank.

He called on the President of the Court of Appeal to insist that all cases should be filed at the area where the event occurred to avoid opponents from bribing the judges.

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has said that former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari were pursuing their personal interest when they contested the 2014 presidential election.

He explained that it did not matter who won the election, because the two major candidates would have made no difference in the helm of power.

Lamido stated this during an interview with Daily Trust on Sunday.

President Bola Tinubu has stepped in to settle the prolonged political dispute in Ondo State.

During a weekend meeting, he instructed that the existing leadership structure should remain unchanged.

Following President Tinubu’s decision, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will continue in his role, and Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will also retain his office, despite previous opposition from Akeredolu’s supporters.

The directive states that Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa’s retention is conditional upon his commitment to maintaining peace in the state.

There is ongoing tension in Sierra Leone following an attempted Coup.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed there was a heavy gunshot in Cockrill Barracks on Sunday morning.

Following the frightening situation currently in Freetown, the Sierra Leone Government has slammed a curfew until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

The government also reassured the people of their safety, saying the state security forces were in control of the event.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.