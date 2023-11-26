IGP Appoints New Lagos Acting Police Commissioner

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has reportedly appointed DCP Waheed Ayilara as the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

Ayilara, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), reportedly replaces former commissioner, AIG Idowu Owohunwa.

According to The Nation, Owohunwa was among the twelve Commissioners of Police approved for promotion to Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) by the Police Service Commission.

Charging officers, DCP Waheed directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state to sustain optimum security within their respective domains.

He gave this charge while having a strategic meeting with the officers and other heads of department serving in the command in view of the approaching Yuletide.

Naija News understands that Waheed was at a time the Commander of MOPOL 2 with headquarters in Keffi, Lagos.

He was also the Chief Superintendent of Police in charge of Administration, CSPA, Lagos Command.