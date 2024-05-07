Police Arrest Fake Doctor Claimed To Have Successfully Conducted Major Surgical Operations

The Zone 2 Police Command, headquartered in Onikan, Lagos, announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man who was impersonating a medical doctor and had several forged certificates.

Naija News reports that the suspect was paraded in front of journalists on Tuesday, revealing a startling breach of medical professionalism and safety.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, who oversees the Zone 2 Police, detailed the operation that led to the capture of the suspect, identified as the Managing Director of Skylink Medical Centre located in Ikorodu.

The arrest was executed by the Zonal Anti-Piracy Unit following tips from the Elepe community about the suspect’s dubious medical practices.

“Our diligent officers, under the guidance of SP Mariam Ogunmolasuyi, responded promptly to intelligence reports and apprehended the suspect,” AIG Durosinmi explained.

During the operation, police recovered fake certificates from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Additionally, immovable hospital equipment was seized and the medical facility was temporarily sealed pending further investigation.

The suspect reportedly confessed to electronically producing the forged documents, admitting that his highest educational attainment was a West African School Certificate.

He also disclosed his prior experience as a Nursing Assistant before setting up the fraudulent medical centre.

Surprisingly, the fake doctor claimed to have conducted major surgical operations, including two Cesarean sections and one appendectomy, over his three-year illegal practice.

“I learned the job for two-and-a-half years under someone else before opening my own clinic. I only have a secondary school diploma but I forged the MBBS certificate,” the suspect confessed to the press.